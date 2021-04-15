Cowen Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $531.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

