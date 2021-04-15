Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $24.20 million and $1.25 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

