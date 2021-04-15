Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:CCI traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.47. 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

