CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits Market Cap of $927,114.21

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $927,114.21 and approximately $341.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00068606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.47 or 0.00272351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.87 or 0.00739974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,663.43 or 0.99532453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.17 or 0.00862756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoFlow Coin Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

