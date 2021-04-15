Cube (AUTO) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $1,124.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cube has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cube Coin Profile

AUTO is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

