CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after acquiring an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $340.46. 1,834,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,591,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $203.63 and a 1-year high of $341.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

