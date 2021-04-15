Cypress Capital Group Has $7.31 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.08. 57,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,057. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

