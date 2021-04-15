Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,289,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.90, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.43.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.96.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

