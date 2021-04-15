Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Danaher by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day moving average of $227.70. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

