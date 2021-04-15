DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $3,184.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,424.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $817.06 or 0.01288249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00516479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00062234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001915 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.