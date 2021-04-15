Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.15. 958,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

