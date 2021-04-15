Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Reaches Market Cap of $599,287.67

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $599,287.67 and approximately $28,679.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 92.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00068743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.00268225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.11 or 0.00731706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,418.39 or 0.99555672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.00857380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 534,455 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

