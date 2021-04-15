Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $961,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $381.50 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

