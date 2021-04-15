DeFiner (FIN) 1-Day Volume Hits $467,213.00

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $9.82 million and approximately $467,213.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.56 or 0.00733610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00089862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.40 or 0.05821621 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.