DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $404,924.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

