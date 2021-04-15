Denarius Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 19% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. Denarius has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $21,835.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Denarius’ total supply is 7,561,793 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Building upon the original Bitcoin. Denarius features changes such as Stealth Addresses, Native TOR, Cross-Chain Atomic Swaps, Proof of Data, Hybrid MasterNode System (Fortuna Stakes), Encrypted Messaging, Multi-Signature Addresses & Transactions, and Tribus (a new PoW hashing algorithm). A maximum of 10,000,000 D is to be created during the hybrid PoW/PoS lifecycle of 3 years, which then transitions to Proof of Stake (6% APR) entirely after the first 3 years. Denarius also has Proof of Data and IPFS built into the wallet. The wallet runs on all existing Operating Systems and for those who use Coinomi wallet, you can find it there as well. Denarius has a Hybrid MasterNode system named Fortuna Stakes. It aims to have a fair distribution reward system which ensures that all Fortuna Stakes receive the same income over time. Fortuna Stakes reportedly receive 33% of each POW & POS block that is mined. FS/MN Collateral is 5000 D. Tribus (Latin for three) is the Proof of Work hashing algorithm used in Denarius. Tribus consists of three of what it believes to be the most popular and secure cryptography algorithms that were featured in the NIST5: JH, Keccak, and Echo. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

