Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.04 ($17.69) and traded as high as €16.48 ($19.38). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €16.30 ($19.18), with a volume of 8,313,243 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.42 ($24.03).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

