dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $4.05 on Major Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00006448 BTC on major exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $40.76 million and $3.81 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00066422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.00733427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00033197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037976 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,059,409 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

