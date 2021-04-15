Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $143.62 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

