Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.76 Million

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce sales of $83.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the highest is $86.82 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $39.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $302.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $305.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.70 million, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,343. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after purchasing an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

