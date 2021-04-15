Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $83.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. 2,873,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,343. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

