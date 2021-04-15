district0x Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a total market capitalization of $190.30 million and $31.43 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.58 or 0.00741559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037844 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

DNT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

