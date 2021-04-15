DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $104.30.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

