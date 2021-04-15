Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

EBC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

