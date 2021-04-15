Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. 1,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

