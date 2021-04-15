Edward B. Cloues II Acquires 1,500 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,048.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

