Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Insiders sold a total of 400,710 shares of company stock worth $33,935,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

