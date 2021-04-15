Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) Receives $89.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

