EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce $3.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.83 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NYSE EOG traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 4,681,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,940. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

