EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.54 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

