ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) to report earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:ERYP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.95.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

