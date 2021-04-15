ESBC 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79,885.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $717,691.49 and $79,885.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,232,795 coins and its circulating supply is 26,953,461 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

