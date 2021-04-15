Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of ETH opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $694.02 million, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Several research firms have commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

