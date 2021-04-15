Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of EUXTF traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $76.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

