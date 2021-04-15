Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ETCMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ETCMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

