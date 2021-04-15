Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 90.8% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 53,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $165,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,184.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,245.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

