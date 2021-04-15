Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 90.8% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 66.0% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 53,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $165,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,184.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,245.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
