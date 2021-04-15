Everi Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 890 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $6,962,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 605.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 359,682 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Everi has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

