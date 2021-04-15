Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 264.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.9% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 98,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 34,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

