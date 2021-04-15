F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSTX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,373. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.78.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

