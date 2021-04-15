Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.31. 122,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

