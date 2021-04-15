Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.63. 92,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,497. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

