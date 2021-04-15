Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 126,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,655. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

