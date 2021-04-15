Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 3,320 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $390.51. 20,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,729. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

