FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,097 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after buying an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $126.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

