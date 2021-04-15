FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 14,754 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 97.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Amcor stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.