FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 27,756 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.