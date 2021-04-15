FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 41,065 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 41,065 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 169,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $256,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after buying an additional 1,184,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

