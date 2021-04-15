First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.52. 413,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. The firm has a market cap of $209.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

