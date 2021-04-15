First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,660 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $644.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $579.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

