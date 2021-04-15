First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.5% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,804,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $17.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $495.10. 55,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,849. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.36 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.42 and a 200 day moving average of $472.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

